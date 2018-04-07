The Wassily Chair, designed at the Bauhaus in 1926 by Marcel Breuer and produced today by Knoll, marks the beginning of modern furniture #design. One of the first furniture designs to make use of steel tubing the Wassily Chair’s elaborately shaped frame is combined with a leather upholstery that forms the seat and backrest. Breuer’s constructivist design radically presents its statics for all to see and thus connects aesthetics and function in a unique and innovative manner. Photo © Ralph Graef

