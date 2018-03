Wassily #Kandinsky, „Dance Curves: On the Dances of Palucca“ (1926) Dancer and choreographer Gret Palucca (1902-1993) was a former student of Mary Wigman, the leading figure in German #Expressionist #dance. In 1925, Palucca opened her own dance studio in Dresden and developed close contacts with various #Bauhaus instructors, many of whom greatly admired her dance style.

