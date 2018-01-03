Tapestry Bauhaus Gunta Stölzl

Tapestry design by Gunta Stölzl, produced by the Bauhaus in 1926. Gunta #Stölzl (1897-1983) was a German textile artist who played a fundamental role in the development of the Bauhaus school’s weaving workshop. As the Bauhaus’s only female master she created enormous change within the weaving department as it transitioned from individual pictorial works to modern industrial designs. She was inspired by Johannes Itten, who also taught at Bauhaus, and Itten’s works exploring the use and composition of color.

