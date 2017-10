Happy 130th Birthday Le Corbusier. He was also a Architect, Painter, Pioneer, Inventor, Philosopher, Publicist, Visionary and Poet. An universal genius. Le Corbusier was the pen name he chose when he started writing articles for The New Spirit, a magazine he co-founded in Paris in 1920. Thanks to him we know about the beautiful Polychromie Architecturale – his 63 architectural colours which always be timeless and unique!

