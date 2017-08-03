Oskar Schlemmer – Revisiting Ballet

Oskar Schlemmer had a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to art, being a sculptor, a painter and a designer as well. However, the genres that he is most remembered for are theater and ballet, which were brought to greater heights during his engagement at the school. He was both a choreographer and a costume designer, which helped both of these areas advance and expand their fields of research, loosen their boundaries and erase edges between arts as independent disciplines. Schlemmer’s most famous work is Triadisches Ballett, in which costumes gradually transform actors into geometrical shapes on stage. This work had announced a change in performing arts, which we were able to witness later on, and we see it today as well.

