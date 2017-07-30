Junghans Max Bill

Junghans Watch by Max Bill

Max Bill was one of the most unusual artists of our time. Acknowledged as an universal genius, he worked as an architect, painter, sculptor and product designer and has left behind an extensive portfolio of creations.

This includes one of the most fascinating watch series ever designed – the clocks and wristwatches he created for Junghans – and which remain practically unchanged today.



As a Bauhaus student of Walter Gropius, he intuitively understood how to apply the pursuit of constructive clarity and precise proportions to his work. His unrivalled drive to create is also seen in the field of education.

