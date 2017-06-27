A Little Bit of Everything – László Moholy-Nagy was one of the most famous Bauhaus professors, whose contribution to the school’s learnings had redirected the curriculum moving it closer to the idea of industrialization and the unity of art and technology. Moholy-Nagy’s position at the school was very important, as he was the instructor of the foundation course. In addition and prior to his work as an educator, he was also an innovative man of many talents and interests, associated with the fields of photography, typography, sculpture, painting and industrial design. Still, most of his research was based on photography and the advancements it brings, which is how he got to coin the term “new vision”, that referred to the capacity of photography to convey reality in a way different from the one we know.

