Weissenhofsiedlung Stuttgart 

Weissenhofsiedlung in Stuttgart, Germany, 1927. Le Corbusier & Mies van der #Rohe. Photo © Daimler AG // Le Corbusier, as one of the most important architects of the 20th century, has provided significant contributions to modern architecture through his buildings and theoretical treatises. The international dimension of his work and lasting effect form the grounds for initiatives to inscribe his entire work in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Under direction of the French UNESCO Commission and the French Ministry of Culture, an international working group began its task in September 2004. This group is also joined by Stuttgart, the State Capital, and by the Historic Monument Authority of the State of Baden-Württemberg.

