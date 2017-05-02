Architecture, Bauhaus

This gem of Bauhaus architecture on the quiet side road of busy Torstraße houses an attractive indoor swimming pool.

This gem of Bauhaus architecture on the quiet side road of busy Torstraße houses an attractive indoor swimming pool. Built in 1930 by architect Carlo Jelkmann and saved through the bomb raids of WWII, it was renovated in the early 1990s, providing the city with a wonderful arena for freestyle, butterfly, backstrokes, etc.

