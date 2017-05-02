Inside view of Guggenheim museum designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, NewYork, ca. 1959
Shellhouse of Emil Fahrenkamp in Berlin Germany Bauhaus 1932
Walter Gropius – The Bauhaus Building, Dessau, 1925.
Bauhaus Archiv Design Museum Berlin
This gem of Bauhaus architecture on the quiet side road of busy Torstraße houses an attractive indoor swimming pool.
This gem of Bauhaus architecture on the quiet side road of busy Torstraße houses an attractive indoor swimming pool. Built in 1930 by architect Carlo Jelkmann and saved through the bomb raids of WWII, it was renovated in the early 1990s, providing the city with a wonderful arena for freestyle, butterfly, backstrokes, etc.